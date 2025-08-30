First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $229,705.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,874.85. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FAF opened at $66.04 on Friday. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

