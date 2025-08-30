Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,450 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.34% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. The company has a market cap of $950.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.90%.

Separately, Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

