Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 236,576 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,747,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,391.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

