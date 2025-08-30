Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $640,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corteva by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,009 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 7,135.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 947,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 934,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corteva by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,052,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,807,000 after buying an additional 703,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Trading Down 0.1%

CTVA stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

