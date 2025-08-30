Matthews International Corporation $MATW Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 455,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 430,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,854,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 168,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 929,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 654,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 70,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $24.57 on Friday. Matthews International Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.95 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Matthews International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATW

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.