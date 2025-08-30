Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Olin Corporation $OLN

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 844,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 40,342 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $23.67 on Friday. Olin Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -197.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.67%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

