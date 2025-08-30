Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Village Super Market worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8,860.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Village Super Market by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Village Super Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.4%

VLGEA stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $535.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

