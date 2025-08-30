Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE RBA opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

RB Global Increases Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,140. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,558 shares of company stock worth $6,314,145. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial lowered RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

