Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in SLM Corporation $SLM

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SLM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 831,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after acquiring an additional 226,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SLM stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 15.46%.The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

