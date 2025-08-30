Strauss Zelnick Sells 45,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software
Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,331,000 after purchasing an additional 212,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Reasons Gartner Could Be the Best Buy of Q3
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Free Cash Flow Boom Keeps Microsoft Ahead of the Pack
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.