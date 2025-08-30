Strauss Zelnick Sells 45,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $233.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.76 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,331,000 after purchasing an additional 212,710 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

