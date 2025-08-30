Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 20,000 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.Take-Two Interactive Software's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

