Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick Sells 20,000 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Strauss Zelnick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $245.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day moving average is $223.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
