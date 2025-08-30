Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Price

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.VICI Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

