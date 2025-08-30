Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.0%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SNOW opened at $238.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.91. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This trade represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,909 shares of company stock valued at $719,343,881 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

