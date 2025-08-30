Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,699,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,813,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,186,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,616,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,766,000 after purchasing an additional 824,404 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,219,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 272,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

