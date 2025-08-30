Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17.
- On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.
- On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.
PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $477,853,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
