Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $3,678,050.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $3,568,821.68.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $3,874,049.85.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,676,008.83.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $3,614,759.03.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,673,967.17.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $3,554,530.06.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $3,553,509.23.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $3,390,176.43.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.0%

PINS opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%.The firm had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $477,853,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 344.0% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.