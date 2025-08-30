Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 70.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,690,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after acquiring an additional 220,427 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,303,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,490,000 after buying an additional 745,543 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,973,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 680,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 785,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

