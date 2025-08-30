uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,697 shares in the company, valued at $544,721.65. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,599.70. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in uniQure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 24,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in uniQure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in uniQure by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

