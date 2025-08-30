Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,866.09 ($25.20) and traded as high as GBX 2,155 ($29.10). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,115 ($28.56), with a volume of 138,867 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,555 to GBX 2,625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hill & Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,562.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,974.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,866.09. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 63.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 earnings per share for the current year.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

