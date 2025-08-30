Stifel Nicolaus Cuts X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target to $9.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of XFOR opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $1.06. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 375.31% and a negative net margin of 311.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

