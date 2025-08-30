DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of several other reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.51 price target on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut DAQO New Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DAQO New Energy in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DAQO New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

DAQO New Energy Price Performance

DQ stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. DAQO New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%. Research analysts expect that DAQO New Energy will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of DAQO New Energy by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAQO New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

