SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,696.97 ($22.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,756 ($23.71). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,730 ($23.36), with a volume of 2,231,130 shares.

SSE Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,832.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,696.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,600.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Get SSE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SSE

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 43,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,755, for a total transaction of £757,194.75. Also, insider Barry O’Regan sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,755, for a total value of £115,040.25. In the last three months, insiders bought 20 shares of company stock valued at $35,744 and sold 78,149 shares valued at $137,123,046. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About SSE

SSE is an integrated energy group focused on regulated electricity networks and renewable energy with flexible generation.

Our strategy is to create value for shareholders and society in a sustainable way by developing, building, operating and investing in the electricity infrastructure and businesses needed in the transition to net zero.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.