Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,055.90 ($27.76) and traded as high as GBX 2,655 ($35.85). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,605 ($35.17), with a volume of 92,052 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNS. Shore Capital upped their target price on shares of Genus from GBX 2,630 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genus from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,725.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42,016.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,387.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,055.90.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

