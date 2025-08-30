Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

