Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.5%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 555,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,973,000 after purchasing an additional 86,569 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,452,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

