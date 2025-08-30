Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$53.87 and traded as high as C$61.80. Altus Group shares last traded at C$61.61, with a volume of 193,342 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIF. National Bankshares raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

