Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.27 and traded as high as C$3.31. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 15,395 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 143,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$511,036.44. Insiders sold 713,200 shares of company stock worth $2,530,743 in the last ninety days. 41.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

