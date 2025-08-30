Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.74. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 92,137 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
