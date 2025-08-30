Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.22 and traded as high as $5.74. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 92,137 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 644,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,142,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 327,151 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 854,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

