John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $13.45. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 90,720 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
