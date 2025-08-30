Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CNTA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 216,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,790. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,511.72. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,028.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $16,052,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

