Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $363.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.22.

Autodesk Stock Up 9.1%

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $314.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,026,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

