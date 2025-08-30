National Bankshares Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for Founders Metals (CVE:FDR)

National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Founders Metals (CVE:FDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Founders Metals Stock Up 7.9%

FDR opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$418.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.43. Founders Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$6.25.

