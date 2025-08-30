Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

