Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRKR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69.
36Kr Company Profile
