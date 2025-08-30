Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.29.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $40,022,707.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,400. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $89,217,029. Company insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Affirm by 0.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Affirm by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

