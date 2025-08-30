IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

IREN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IREN in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IREN in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its position in IREN by 170.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

