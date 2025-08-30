Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,828,000 after acquiring an additional 63,061 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 526.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 79,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $183.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.85. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

