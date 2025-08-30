GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) CFO Sells $2,046,000.00 in Stock

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GE Vernova Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $614.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a PE ratio of 148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.35 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $589.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

