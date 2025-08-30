Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 59,900 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,068,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after acquiring an additional 233,864 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:BWA opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $589,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 234,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,112.40. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $892,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

