Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in KE by 3,813.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEKE

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.