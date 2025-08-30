Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $79,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in KE by 3,813.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KE Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
