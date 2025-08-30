Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Sells $923,039.95 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 61,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $923,039.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,224.66. The trade was a 72.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $317,266.37.

On Monday, August 25th, Benjamin Bressler sold 24,564 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $368,951.28.

On Friday, August 22nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Benjamin Bressler sold 809 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,326.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Bressler sold 20,877 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $292,904.31.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,185,796.70.

On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $98,749.35.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $616,171.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.71. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

