Timothy Kilpin Sells 8,557 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HAS opened at $81.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

