Bradford Nordholm Sells 4,224 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) CEO Bradford Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total value of $870,650.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

AGM opened at $210.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $159.64 and a fifty-two week high of $217.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.54 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12,800.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

