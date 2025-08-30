Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in UGI Corporation $UGI

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in UGI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,037,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,524,000 after buying an additional 251,311 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in UGI by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,987,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,807,000 after buying an additional 1,427,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,644,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 278,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,726,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

