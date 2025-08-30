Jane Hastings Purchases 108,946 Shares of EVT (ASX:EVT) Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Hastings purchased 108,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.24 per share, with a total value of A$1,551,391.04.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 405.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

EVT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. This is an increase from EVT’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. EVT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,133.33%.

EVT Company Profile

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

