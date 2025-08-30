Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $1,311,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 168,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,857,651.90. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $1,363,066.95.
- On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $1,298,451.00.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,980.45.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,274,689.50.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,251,387.90.
- On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.
- On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95.
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.
- On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95.
- On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $177.78 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $154.07 and a one year high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 27.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $309,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 59.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $9,492,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
