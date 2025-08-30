MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock worth $4,278,787 in the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

