MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 10,462 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,100,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 444,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 33.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 230.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLY. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.