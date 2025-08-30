Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,151,183,000 after acquiring an additional 363,681 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,675,279. This represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $501,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADC. Wall Street Zen lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

