Synovus Financial Corp Sells 358 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

