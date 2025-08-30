MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

WMS opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $166.03. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $829.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

