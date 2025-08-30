MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $167.40 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,632,720. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,379 shares of company stock worth $37,090,768. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

